Meet The 6-Year-Old Santa Skeptic, Who Sent Him A Fierce Letter

By Rebekah Black
Ok, let’s just set the record straight…Santa IS real!

Unfortunately, there’s always that one kiddo who has to question the process. While we applaud his efforts to seek the truth, Santa IS real!

Of course it makes total sense that this kid belongs to NPR reporter, Sarah McCammon, whose job is to get all the facts. Her 6-year-old son’s school assignment was to write a letter to Santa. And boy did he write a letter!

Ha! “You’re life is empty.” Wow. What could have possibly happened to this poor child at Christmas to feel so jaded? Well, mom gave us an idea of his “troubles”. His brother.

Here’s to hoping he does a little more research. Merry Christmas little guy.

 

