Police Officer Saves A Choking 29-Day-Old Baby

You’ll often hear TV newscasters refer to a parent’s worst nightmare, and this certainly qualifies as one.

Little Bella Atkins is not even a month old, and stopped breathing after choking on some food last Friday. Her family called 911, and that’s when Officer William Eng sprang into action – saving the infant’s life with CPR.

End’s body cam caught it all, and the 911 call has also now been released. Officer Eng is being called a hero – and when you see the tape, you’ll agree. These are some incredibly tense moments.