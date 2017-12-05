The Dallas Cowboys Spent Some Time With The Kids At Children’s Health & Scottish Rite

On Monday afternoon, your Dallas Cowboys took a break from football practice to focus on what really matters…the kiddos at Children’s Health and Scottish Rite Hospital. Every year the ‘Boys take time away from the field to give holiday cheer to the boys and girls who are stuck in the hospital over the holidays.
Honestly, it’s tough to say who benefits more, the kids or the Cowboys. Judging by the pics, it was a pretty great day for everyone.
Jason Witten met his #1 fan, one of Children’s therapy dogs.
Meanwhile, the other half of the team was at Scottish Rite.
Awwww, we love it! Thanks for making the day so special for these kids!