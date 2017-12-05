The Dallas Cowboys Spent Some Time With The Kids At Children’s Health & Scottish Rite

On Monday afternoon, your Dallas Cowboys took a break from football practice to focus on what really matters…the kiddos at Children’s Health and Scottish Rite Hospital. Every year the ‘Boys take time away from the field to give holiday cheer to the boys and girls who are stuck in the hospital over the holidays.

Honestly, it’s tough to say who benefits more, the kids or the Cowboys. Judging by the pics, it was a pretty great day for everyone.

Always nice to visit our friends at @childrens hospital spreading holiday cheer! #CowboysGiveBack A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Jason Witten met his #1 fan, one of Children’s therapy dogs.

@childrens therapy dog reppin’ the @realjasonwitten82 jersey today during our annual hospital visits. #CowboysGiveBack A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:31am PST

It's the best time of the year. The @dallascowboys delivered some holiday cheer! A big thank you to the players & @dccheerleaders! A post shared by Children's Health (@childrens) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

Meanwhile, the other half of the team was at Scottish Rite.

Smiles all around visiting our friends at @tsrhc today! #CowboysGiveBack A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:59am PST

Priceless moments visiting the children at @tsrhc #CowboysGiveBack A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:00am PST

A post shared by PAOLA (@elizaldep84) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:37am PST

Awwww, we love it! Thanks for making the day so special for these kids!