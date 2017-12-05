The Dallas Cowboys Spent Some Time With The Kids At Children’s Health & Scottish Rite

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

On Monday afternoon, your Dallas Cowboys took a break from football practice to focus on what really matters…the kiddos at Children’s Health and Scottish Rite Hospital. Every year the ‘Boys take time away from the field to give holiday cheer to the boys and girls who are stuck in the hospital over the holidays.

Honestly, it’s tough to say who benefits more, the kids or the Cowboys. Judging by the pics, it was a pretty great day for everyone.

Always nice to visit our friends at @childrens hospital spreading holiday cheer! #CowboysGiveBack

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Jason Witten met his #1 fan, one of Children’s therapy dogs.

@childrens therapy dog reppin’ the @realjasonwitten82 jersey today during our annual hospital visits. #CowboysGiveBack

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Meanwhile, the other half of the team was at Scottish Rite.

Smiles all around visiting our friends at @tsrhc today! #CowboysGiveBack

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Priceless moments visiting the children at @tsrhc #CowboysGiveBack

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

A post shared by PAOLA (@elizaldep84) on

Great time today spreading smiles at Texas Scottish Rite with the help of the @wwe.

A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on

Awwww, we love it! Thanks for making the day so special for these kids!

 

 

