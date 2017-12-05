Watch The Kid’s Toy, Thomas The Train, Do Cool Stunts

Make believe and imagination are a big part of childhood. Kids never cease to amaze us when it comes to fake explosions, bridge jumps, and flying airplanes.

For adults, it’s a little bit harder. We have Hollywood special effects. There’s less need for imagination. It’s a lot harder for adults to pretend with toys.

So, if your one of those people who can’t remember how to play with toys, YouTubers 5MadMovieMakers did the work for you. They took Thomas the Train, filmed him at 120 frames per second, doing some sick stunts.

He jumps broken bridges. He jumps through hoops. He jumps through a brick wall. he even jumps over fourteen other trains!

Enjoy!