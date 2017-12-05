For some couples, sleeping together is easy. Others, not so easy.

According to Women’s Day, for couples who toss, turn and need more bed space, the solution towards peaceful sleep, may come from the Ace Collection.

Ace has several custom made bed sizes, but this one… is 144 inches wide, 80 inches long, and gives you up to 12ft of separation from your talking-in-their-sleep, snoring, wrestling-with-the-sheets significant other. It’s almost TWICE as large as a tradition king bed.

Expensive? Yes.

The mattress alone is $2,750. Add on the box spring, frame, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and (4) pillow cases, you’re looking at a total of over $4k.

Wow! Imagine when guests stay over. A family of four could sleep on it, while you and your significant other sleep on the fold-out sofa… :).