By Blake Powers
Filed Under:12 ft. Bed Mattress, 144 inch mattress, Ace Collection, Big Mattresses, Extra Large Bed Mattresses

For some couples, sleeping together is easy. Others, not so easy.

According to Women’s Day, for couples who toss, turn and need more bed space, the solution towards peaceful sleep, may come from the Ace Collection.

Ace has several custom made bed sizes, but this one… is 144 inches wide, 80 inches long, and gives you up to 12ft of separation from your talking-in-their-sleep, snoring, wrestling-with-the-sheets significant other. It’s almost TWICE as large as a tradition king bed.

Expensive? Yes.

The mattress alone is $2,750. Add on the box spring, frame, fitted sheet, flat sheet, and (4) pillow cases, you’re looking at a total of over $4k.

Wow! Imagine when guests stay over. A family of four could sleep on it, while you and your significant other sleep on the fold-out sofa… :).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live