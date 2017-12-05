Google (Photo: Dreamstime)

CNN reports Google plans to have 10,000 new YouTube reviewer employees in place next year to help reduce “content that might violate our policies”, according to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and what YouTube calls “problematic content.”

Wojcicki says almost 2 million YouTube videos have been reviewed over the past 6 months for violent extremist content, saying “We are also taking aggressive action on comments, launching new comment moderation tools and in some cases shutting down comments altogether.”

Some major YouTube advertisers, including Marriott, Deliveroo and Etihad Airways pulled their ads in June, after learning they appeared next to videos by a preacher of hate.

In addition, after reports last month that revealed many videos containing profanity and violence were found on their child-friendly YouTube Kids platform, YouTube implemented new screening steps for it.

Human help is one thing, machine learning algorithms is another, and those have helped remove over 150,000 violent extremism videos from YouTube since June.

More details on Google/YouTube’s work towards lessening objectionable content, HERE.