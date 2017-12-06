BEVERLY HILLS - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2017 on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo: Rich Fury/PictureGroup)

CNN reports Jimmy Kimmel continues taking time from his show this week to be with his infant son Billy, who had heart surgery Monday.

ABC released a statement Monday, “Jimmy’s son, Billy, had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning.”

Billy (William John Kimmel) was born April 21 and found to have a serious heart problem, prompting open heart surgery a few days after birth.

Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy have been helping fill-in for Jimmy.

Kimmel continues being a strong advocate of child health care.

Prayers for Billy’s health improvement.