Don’t panic! Chip and Jo aren’t getting divorced. They just have priorities.

Our favorite HGTV family is calling it quits. The couple made the decision back in September. While we’re all sad to see the show come to an end, we never really knew why. Of course there were all kind of speculations, none of them true.

Well, Chip and Jo are now opening up about their decision in an interview with Success magazine. Basically, they just want to be present for their family. The Gaines’ said…

“Jo and I just realized in our hearts that as much as we love Fixer Upper, as much as we love the honor that we have felt with this show basically introducing us to the country, if not the world, we want to make sure that we’re here…Obviously Jo and I as a couple, we just don’t want to redline…You know, we don’t want to run so hard after some dream or some goal only to find out that we’ve neglected the thing that means the very most to us, which is our marriage and our relationship.”

Honestly, family is the best reason to leave the show. And who’s to say down the road that we won’t see a few Fixer Upper specials on TV.

We wish Chip & Jo all the best in their future endeavors.