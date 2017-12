Because of all the stories coming out about sexual misconduct at the workplace, companies are changing their office holiday parties.

They don’t want trouble, so they’re banning booze.

A new survey found that just 49 percent of companies will serve alcohol this year, down from nearly 62% in 2016. And 11 percent of employers won’t hold a holiday party at all this year, up more than double from four percent in 2016. (Business Insider)