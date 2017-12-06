Gotti, a biopic about crime boss John Gotti and his son, directed by Kevin Connolly, starring John Travolta and his wife Kelly Preston, was set for release Friday Dec. 15.

Gotti also stars Stacy Keach, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Spencer Rocco Lofranco as John Gotti, Jr.

The movie has had multiple problems throughout production, and now, in a strange and sudden move, TMZ reports the film company (Lionsgate), has pulled it’s release and sold the movie back to the production company, Emmett/Furla/Oasis.

Huffington Post reports producers of the movie are trying to find a new distributor.

Deadline reports John Travolta is disappointed with the limited release Lionsgate has planned is is happy that financier Edward Walson (producer of 5 Broadway plays, plus 8 movies including Woody Allen-directed Cafe Society and the upcoming Wonder Wheel) and others found funds to purchase the film, and that a deal is imminent to secure another distributor for a wide release of the movie.

Read more of John Travolta’s comments on Gotti.