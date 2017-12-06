Stealing packages is getting out of hand. Just don’t do it. It’s just plain wrong. Not to mention, there’s a good chance the homeowner has taken extra steps to keep their Christmas goodies safe.

Besides having a sophisticated camera system, there are plenty of other ways to get back at a package thief. In this case, we have a homeowner who rigged his packages with fireworks. A little flash and a loud bang is sure to scare away any thief.

Now that he can’t hear, we hope he learned his lesson.