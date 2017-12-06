(Photo by Rolando Rodriguez/PictureGroup)

Jack Black, The Rock, and Kevin Hart have been hitting the press junket pretty hard for their new movie Jumanji.

If you follow any of these guys on social media, you probably already know that they’ve become best buds over the course of filming together. So much so that they’re starting a Guns N Roses cover band!

Ok, not really, but they certainly gave it their best efforts in singing “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Well, it’s not the worst rendition of “Welcome to the Jungle” we’ve ever heard. Maybe a close second. Safe to say these guys may need a break from the press tour.