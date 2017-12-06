Is there a more patriotic place to spend your Fourth of July vacation? With A Sharon Carr trip to Philadelphia, you’ll spend time touring Old Town Philadelphia, the Amish country, Carpenter’s Hall, Benjamin Franklin’s home, and the National Constitution Center. Not to mention, you’ll spend the evening of the fourth aboard a dinner cruise for stunning views of the Philadelphia skyline and fireworks show.
Join us July 2nd through July 8th, 2018.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.
The price is…
- $1899 – Per person based on double/triple occupancy
- $2399 – Per person based on single occupancy
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes…
- Roundtrip air from DFW – Philadelphia
- Roundtrip transfers from the airport to the hotel
- 4 nights hotel accommodations
- 4 Breakfasts/1 Welcome Reception
- July 4th dinner cruise with fireworks display
- 1 Farewell Dinner
- Air taxes and govt taxes
- Trafalgar tour guide throughout
The prices does not include…
- Meals other than specified
- Optional Tours
- Airline baggage fees
- Tips