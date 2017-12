Have you sent out Christmas cards yet?

If you answered no, we have an idea for you! How about a brutally honest Christmas card? Rather than write a letter telling your family and friends how great your family is, do the opposite. That’s right, we mean out your whole family!

In other words, be like Lisa who went after her kids, Landon, Hunter, and Maddy. Not only that, but she went after her hubby too.

Come on Tom! Pick up your dang golf shoes!