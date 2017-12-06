What a day the editor of this newspaper is having! Cambridge News delivered their daily newspaper, but some noticed something different about the front page. A headline was there, but the subject was missing. How could that be, you ask? Take a look for yourself.

Front page ready to go? You checked it?

Yeah, it’s good. @CambridgeNewsUK pic.twitter.com/YqazwkQ7ZZ — Gareth Marlow (@GarethMarlow) December 6, 2017

That’s right. “100PT SPLASH HEADING HERE.” At least there was a headline to adorn the front cover, right? We can only imagine how the editor must be feeling! Of course the internet had its fair say in all of this.

Dear oh dear. I have a feeling the next issue's splash might be: 'EDITOR FIRED OVER

MISSING HEADLINE.' pic.twitter.com/txHynKMO5G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017

That’s a tough morning 🙈! I want a copy! Will prob do great sales…smart 😏 — Nathan Judah (@njudah_star) December 6, 2017

Wow. It’s real. This’ll be featured in newspaper sub-editing courses for years. And available at all good newsagents near you today, folks. pic.twitter.com/JS8YpuedVW — Chris Rand (@ChrisRandWrites) December 6, 2017

Just bought my copy of this future classic. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/uQj7hBhCPm — Dominick Reed (@IDrinkLeadPaint) December 6, 2017

Cambridge News even addressed this blunder.

We would like to sincerely apologise for the technical problem that caused the main headline to not appear on the Cambridge edition, although the correct one was printed on the Cambourne News — Cambridge News (@CambridgeNewsUK) December 6, 2017

E for effort!