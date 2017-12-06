Filed Under:Blunder, cambridge, funny, Humor, Mistake, Newspaper, Viral

What a day the editor of this newspaper is having! Cambridge News delivered their daily newspaper, but some noticed something different about the front page. A headline was there, but the subject was missing. How could that be, you ask? Take a look for yourself.

That’s right. “100PT SPLASH HEADING HERE.” At least there was a headline to adorn the front cover, right? We can only imagine how the editor must be feeling! Of course the internet had its fair say in all of this.

Cambridge News even addressed this blunder.

E for effort!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live