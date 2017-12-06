Photo: Olivier Douliery/USA Today Images

Santa Claus and his wife of 5 years, Merry Christmas Claus (yeah, their legal names since Nov. of last year), are all-about-Christmas!

Redbook reports Santa, Merry and their dog ‘Bear Claus”, live in Omaha NE and when he’s not driving a taxi and she’s not busy as a homemaker, they dress up as Mr. & Mrs. Claus for children, elderly, plus mall appearances since 09.

In 09, Santa’s friends suggesting he try being the big-red-guy at an Omaha Village Inn restaurant, which paid $40 per hour. Santa loved it so much, and then met the soon-to-be Mrs. Claus on-line. Santa suggested she join him in character at a nursing center, and soon he was booked for $2500 in parties that year.

Mrs. Claus says, “I’d come to realize his depth of character as we communicated online, but to see him with seniors, I knew this man embodied Santa Claus and he was amazing at it”–“He had this gentle tenderness about him, and I’d look at him, in awe, because of how big his heart was. It was love at first sight.”

In 2010, Merry purchased her 1st red robe in order to properly join Santa on public appearances, and the couple were soon booked at hospitals, nursing homes, and day care centers.

In 2014, Santa and Merry officially became Mr. & Mrs. Claus!

Merry lost her own children, age 3 and 10 months in the 80’s due to a drunk driver. She also lost her ability to conceive. Merry says, “I’ve always had a missing piece of my heart, so I love working with children. My own kids were taken away from me, but now, as Mrs. Claus, I have all the little children in the world, and they are so precious to me.”

Learn more about the Claus family, HERE.