(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

In an interesting turn of events, Time named not one person, but a huge group of people as their Person of the Year.

The award goes out to thousands and thousands of women or the Silence Breakers, those who were brave enough to share their #MeToo stories. If you aren’t familiar with the movement, it’s been a constant flow of women and even men sharing their sexual assault stories.

Some of the faces you’ll see on the cover of Time include Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, and Taylor Swift.

Find out why the Silence Breakers were chosen as TIME's Person of the Year 2017 #TIMEPOY https://t.co/jOS7zksnw7 — TIME (@TIME) December 6, 2017

You can read the Silence Breakers stories HERE.