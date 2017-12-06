Photo: Dreamstime

Saturday, an unidentified man in a red Jeep with a black dog drove by a Bedford family’s home, stopped, talked with children in the yard, and left when the father of the family began walking from his vehicle in their driveway towards the Jeep.

CBS 11 reports Bedford police contacted the individual, an elderly man, confirmed he in fact was the person who approached the children this past Saturday.

The Bedford Police have released the following statement:

During our contact with the elderly male, he assured the investigators that he had no ill intent and he now understands the alarm to parents that his actions may have caused. In addition, it was determined that he and the vehicle he was driving are not connected the other incident’s in Northeast Tarrant County this past week, involving a red truck.

Kudos to the Bedford Police on their quick action and best wishes to them on investigating the Northeast Tarrant County incident.