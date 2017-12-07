Photo: Dreamstime

The new IKEA Grand Prairie location at 1000 IKEA Way, will open it’s doors a week from today, Wed. the 13th,

CBS 11 reports the new IKEA is nearly 300,000 sq.ft. and different, according to store manager Matt Hunsicker, due to being 1 level. The store features a showroom, (3) model homes, thousands of products, a unique children’s play area, and a 450 seat restaurant featuring signature Swedish cuisine.

Hunsicker also notes 450 people have been hired and going through training the last couple months.

The Grand Opening is offering a free couch to the first 47 in line, and the first 100 people in line will receive a free chair.