Nothing says “Merry Christmas” like a questionable neighborhood decoration.

Call me crazy, but my neighbors have a Santa in their front yard that looks like he’s taking a poop. At first glance or a quick drive by, it’s hard to to tell that he’s trying to shimmy down the chimney. Not to mention that bag placement makes it look like Santa is poppin’ a squat in front of the house.

I think this controversy calls for a poll!