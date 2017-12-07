Mama June is back for another season of From Not To Hot. The cast and crew have already started filming. And that includes one very risque photo shoot with Mama June and her new body!

It’s a side of Mama June we’ve never seen before. After her 300 pound weight loss journey, June is more than happy to show it all off wearing some skimpy lingerie and red thigh highs.

Mama June flaunts 300 pound weight loss as she poses in red lingerie in From Not To Hot trailer https://t.co/YY7bFuOvoe — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 6, 2017

She’s come a long way from her former self. We have to give her credit for taking off the weight and keeping it off. But this pic is missing something…like a bowl of sketti.