Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t been to work this week, but the show must go on. Kimmel has been out due his son’s surgery. However, that didn’t stop him from having an entire fleet of celebrities in the host the show in his place.

Everyone from Channing Tatum to Tracee Ellis Ross. Even Neil Patrick Harris took a turn at the hosting gig.

Much like Kimmel, NPH wasn’t opposed to making fun of kids. In other words, there’s no better Facebook post than your crying child on Santa’s lap. So he made a game out of it. Santa’s Lap or Flu Shot?

Enjoy!