By Blake Powers
Filed Under:CBS All Access, jordan peele, The NEW Twilight Zone, Twilight Zone
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele in the press room at the 68th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, September 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

The original TV series of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959-1964 (currently on Netflix), the 1985 CBS version aired 3 seasons, UPN’s 2002 series of the same aired 1 season, and now CNN reports CBS and writer/director Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Executive Producers Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise) and Marco Ramirez (The Defenders). will deliver a new version of the series for the streaming service, CBS All Access.

 

Jordan Peele, who made his directorial debut this year with the movie Get Out is a hot Hollywood commodity at this time.

In addition to the new Twilight Zone, Peel is an executive producer on TBS’s The Last O.G. and a producer on Spike Lee’s upcoming movie Black Klansman, based on a the true story of an African-American police officer who infiltrated the KKK.

