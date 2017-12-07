The original TV series of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone aired on CBS from 1959-1964 (currently on Netflix), the 1985 CBS version aired 3 seasons, UPN’s 2002 series of the same aired 1 season, and now CNN reports CBS and writer/director Jordan Peele (Get Out) and Executive Producers Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise) and Marco Ramirez (The Defenders). will deliver a new version of the series for the streaming service, CBS All Access.
Jordan Peele, who made his directorial debut this year with the movie Get Out is a hot Hollywood commodity at this time.
In addition to the new Twilight Zone, Peel is an executive producer on TBS’s The Last O.G. and a producer on Spike Lee’s upcoming movie Black Klansman, based on a the true story of an African-American police officer who infiltrated the KKK.