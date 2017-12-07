By Rebekah Black
Meghan Markle’s life is about to change dramatically. In addition to the military and hostage training, she’s also signing up for etiquette classes.

When you are royalty, there are certain rules you have to abide by…curtsy rules, how to address dignitaries, fashion rules, table etiquette, and even how to carry on a royal conversation. However, there’s one rule in particular that may be tough for Meghan. NO selfies!

Just think, this could be the very last selfie we see of Meghan.

Maybe she’ll just go selfie crazy until their May wedding? Or perhaps she’ll ignore that rule altogether.

