By Blake Powers
UNIVERSAL CITY - JULY 5: Simon Cowell at the "America's Got Talent" red carpet at Universal Studios on July 5, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

If you occasionally have issues with neighbors, Simon Cowell proves even his level of money can’t completely insulate him from such.

Tuesday night, a London neighbor of Simon’s went on a verbal ti-raid.

TMZ reports the neighbor was angry with Simon, who apparently parked  in front of his home.

When you’re shouting out loud, wielding a golf club, saying things including, “He’s a twat. I hate him”, the police tend to show up, and did!

Click HERE to see video of what went down, including Simon’s brief chat with those filming.

 

 

 

