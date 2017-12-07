By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:christmas tree frappuccino, limited time, starbucks
(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Oh, Christmas Tree Frappaccuino…oh, Christmas Tree Frappuccino…how lovely are your coffee beans.

After all the hype and popularity of the Unicorn Frap from Starbucks, we’re now getting a Christmas Tree Frappuccino. The drink is an icy Peppermint Mocha Creme, topped with Matcha (or green tea). For the tree decorations, a big drizzle of caramel, candied cranberries, and topped with a strawberry.

Unfortunately, the Christmas Tree Frap is only available today, December 7th through December 11th at participating Starbucks.

