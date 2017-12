Taco Bell (Photo: Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports)

French fries at Taco Bell?

Well… that could become a national thing.

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — mark the herald angels sing (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

Vice reports select Taco Bell restaurants in Charleston WV are testing a new fry loaded burrito!

Each burrito contains ground beef, nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, guacamole… and yes… french fries!

The Taco Bell Fry Loaded Burrito cost $1.99.

Think this would work in DFW?