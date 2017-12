(Photo by Al Drago/Sipa USA)

Politics aside, Melania trump knows a good burger!

On Wednesday, Melania Trump made a a stop in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was in town to visit with the victims of Hurricane Harvey. After a long and probably emotional day, Melania and Stephanie Grisham, the White House Communications Director, made a stop at Whataburger on their way out of town.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

What do you think she ordered?

By the way, here are a few more pics from her trip to Texas.

Thank you #Texas! So enjoyed my visit with everyone today. Special thanks to 1st responders & @CoastalBendFB for all that you do! #TexasRebuilds A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

Thanks for stopping by Melania!