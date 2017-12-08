Filed Under:5 Year Old, Christmas Cards, Hospital, Shooting, sutherland springs, Texas

Ok Texas. It’s time to step up!

If you’re looking for an easy way to send some holiday cheer this year, we’ve got the perfect thing for you. Hit your nearest grocery store, grab a Christmas card, and send it to Ryland Ward, who’s 5-years-old.

Now, if you’re wondering why? Well, Ryland is a survivor of the Sutherland Springs shooting. Unfortunately, Ryland has to spend Christmas in the hospital with a shattered femur that isn’t healing quite like the doctors had hoped. Ryland also lost his stepmother and two stepsisters in the attack.

In an effort to brighten his Christmas, his grandmother is asking that people send him Christmas cards.

If you’re interested, send your cards to…

Ryland Ward, P.O. Box 174, Sutherland Springs, TX, 78161.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live