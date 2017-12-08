Ok Texas. It’s time to step up!

If you’re looking for an easy way to send some holiday cheer this year, we’ve got the perfect thing for you. Hit your nearest grocery store, grab a Christmas card, and send it to Ryland Ward, who’s 5-years-old.

Now, if you’re wondering why? Well, Ryland is a survivor of the Sutherland Springs shooting. Unfortunately, Ryland has to spend Christmas in the hospital with a shattered femur that isn’t healing quite like the doctors had hoped. Ryland also lost his stepmother and two stepsisters in the attack.

In an effort to brighten his Christmas, his grandmother is asking that people send him Christmas cards.

If you’re interested, send your cards to…

Ryland Ward, P.O. Box 174, Sutherland Springs, TX, 78161.