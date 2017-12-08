Photo: Dreamstime

If you’re into magic, pop music, car shows, Christmas parades, the Cowboys, the Nutcracker, zoo life, winter flora or ice-skating, there are plenty of #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!

Friday

Penn & Teller at WinstarWorld Casino

Lady Gaga 7:30 pm at American Airlines Center – it’s her Joanne World Tour! General Admission access to the arena will be at the south entrance. GA guests will begin lining up on Victory Plaza at 8:00 a.m.

Friday – Sunday

DFW Auto Show at Ft. Worth Convention Center – their website notes, “For more than 50 years, the DFW Auto Show in Fort Worth has been a “must see” event where consumers are treated to the ideal opportunity to “kick some tires” and compare pricing of vehicles from almost every manufacturer, all under one roof. Auto Show attendees can also shop in the Allied Exhibit Area.”

Saturday

Sunday

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys vs. NY Giants – FOX

NOW – Dec. 22

Cowboys Christmas Spectacular at Star in Frisco – from their website… “Celebrate the holidays at The Star! Cowboys Christmas at The Star gives fans an opportunity to enjoy free family-friendly events throughout the holiday season including the official Christmas tree lighting, performances from your favorite Dallas Cowboys entertainment, and more.”

NOW – Dec. 24

Texas Ballet Theater: The Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall – their website notes, “Come with Clara to a dreamland of heroic battles and breathtaking beauty in a holiday classic for all ages.”

NOW – Jan. 1

ICE! ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Gaylord Texan – per their website, “ICE! is a walk through holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life.”

NOW – Jan. 2

Dallas Zoo Lights at Dallas Zoo – according to their website, “The Dallas Zoo is debuting a new must-see holiday event this November, hosting its first ever holiday celebration – Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant . After the animals head in for the evening, the Dallas Zoo will be transformed into a winter wonderland with nearly 1 million twinkling lights illuminating the night sky throughout the holidays. Guests can stroll along a path that covers 25 acres within the Zoo, enjoying an array of light-wrapped trees, overhead and hanging light displays, and lighted 2-D decorations. Various lighted vignettes throughout the Zoo will give you the feeling of being transported to an African watering hole or to a holiday candy land at the North Pole. The Dallas Zoo will be one of only two zoos in the U.S. to showcase fantastic 3-D light sculptures hand-built in France. We’ll also have an amazing one-of-a-kind tree covered in sound-reactive lights in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo – we encourage lots of caroling so we can see the tree respond in a new way each night!Designed as an event for all ages, Dallas Zoo Lights Presented by Reliant will feature: Holiday entertainment by local performers A special holiday light show set to music, with multiple showings per night Tasty winter treats for kids and adults, including gourmet donuts, cookies, s’mores stations, hot chocolate and other adult holiday beverages Crafts and activities for the kids Great locations for fun holiday family photos

NOW – Jan. 7

Holiday Wonder at Fair Park – their Facebook page notes, “Magical Lanterns. Lifetime of Memories. Family-friendly event illuminates holiday season with artistic wonderland creations, attractions and performances. It’s a return of magical lanterns in Fair Park this winter, featuring artistic illuminations of everyone’s favorite winter celebrations. Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season. Operating hours are 5:30-10 p.m., every day.

Magical Winter Lights at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie – according to their website, “Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows. We look forward to seeing you at our 2017 – 2018 festival! The general info page provides useful information and tips to plan your trip for the largest holiday light festival in DFW.”

The 12 Days Of Christmas at Dallas Arboretum – their website notes, “12 elaborate gazebos filled with costumed characters, animals and winter scenes from the beloved Christmas carol (daytime free with general admission).”

NOW – Jan. 15

Panther Island Ice at Coyote Drive-In (Ft. Worth) – according to their website, “This holiday season, the return of Panther Island Ice will up the cool factor in Fort Worth. Located at Coyote Drive-In, Fort Worth’s only outdoor skating rink brings a winter wonderland of fun and excitement beginning November 17. Including all holidays, the ice rink will operate seven days a week through January 15, 2018.“

