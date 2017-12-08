(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
She may be a Queen, but she also knows a good deal. That’s right y’all, Bey shops at Target!
Target shoppers in San Clemente, California got a nice surprise before Christmas…the chance to shop next to Beyoncé, her mother Tina, and Blue Ivy.
It looks like they were doing some kid shopping for Christmas. They can be seen browsing through the toy aisle. Perhaps Blue Ivy was getting a bike. They also hit the baby section. Perhaps to pick up a few things for the twins?
Ok, that was awesome. We can all go back to our regularly scheduled day.