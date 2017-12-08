(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

She may be a Queen, but she also knows a good deal. That’s right y’all, Bey shops at Target!

Target shoppers in San Clemente, California got a nice surprise before Christmas…the chance to shop next to Beyoncé, her mother Tina, and Blue Ivy.

It looks like they were doing some kid shopping for Christmas. They can be seen browsing through the toy aisle. Perhaps Blue Ivy was getting a bike. They also hit the baby section. Perhaps to pick up a few things for the twins?

still looks like it was taken with a potato but pic.twitter.com/LE3dBJioiQ — taylor 🦋 (@MsTaylorOlivia) December 7, 2017

Blue & Beyoncé shopping at Target today, in California. (December 7, 2017) pic.twitter.com/zr0phpxt4M — Blue Ivy Source (@blueivysource) December 7, 2017

when you're studying for your final and your sister texts you saying beyoncé is at target and you're still at school 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/X2a2WV3Iye — Hailey Duncan (@HaileyxDuncan) December 7, 2017

Ok, that was awesome. We can all go back to our regularly scheduled day.