Every year, Pantone selects THE color of the year. So what does 2018 hold for us color-wise? Well, purple. Not just any purple, ultra violet!

The reasoning behind the selection, it’s complex, much like what’s going on in the world. It encompasses everything from the administration to gender inequalities, but also includes the cool stuff like technology and artificial intelligence.

The Color of the Year 2018 is…PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet!https://t.co/ciwdTYqoIC — PANTONE (@pantone) December 7, 2017

Lee Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Co.Design…