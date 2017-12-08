Every year, Pantone selects THE color of the year. So what does 2018 hold for us color-wise? Well, purple. Not just any purple, ultra violet!
The reasoning behind the selection, it’s complex, much like what’s going on in the world. It encompasses everything from the administration to gender inequalities, but also includes the cool stuff like technology and artificial intelligence.
Lee Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Co.Design…
“We’re in a complex time; this is a complex color. [Ultra Violet] is a very provocative shade, but it’s also a thoughtful color–it sounds like a bit of an oxymoron. This is the kind of color attached, historically, to originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking. These are the elements we need to create a meaningful future. Inventiveness and imagination is something we seek in our personal lives and business worlds. People are looking for that ‘magic bullet,’ and this shade is the perfect shade to lead right into it…It’s intriguing, fascinating, and magical.”