Doug Jones and Guillermo Del Toro attend the ''The Shape of Water" panel of Vulture Festival LA Presented by AT&T at the Hollywood Roosevelt on November 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Crash/imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

The Disaster Artist – Rated R

The real life story of writer/director Tommy Wiseau, the man behind what is often referred to as “The Citizen Kane of Bad Movies,” The Room, is brought to life, chronicling the odd film’s troubled development and eventual cult success. Starring James Franco, Seth Rogan, Dave Franco, Josh Hutcherson, Alison Brie and Zac Efron.

Critics: According to Rottentomatoes.com, “The Disaster Artist is a surprisingly poignant and charming movie-about-a-movie that explores the creative process with unexpected delicacy – 95% LIKE.”

Blake: my inside sources say James Franco, who directs, produces and stars in the movie, which takes a similar direction that Johnny Depp took in the movie Ed Wood. This movie is an homage to real life writer/director Tommy Wiseau, often referred to as “The Citizen Kane of Bad Movies” and the making of his low budget movie, The Room. Franco and the wonderful cast bring forth a funny and affectionate movie that is currently in limited release, but well worth finding… 5 stars!

The Shape Of Water – Rated R

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes The Shape Of Water – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Critics: “The Shape of Water finds Guillermo del Toro at his visually distinctive best — and matched by an emotionally absorbing story brought to life by a stellar Sally Hawkins performance 95% LIKE”, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: my trusted sources say this limited release is an ode to fairy tales, love and classic Hollywood movie magic, and has director Guillermo del Toro… right where he’s most comfortable… with a movie of visual greatness, emotional connection, and moral overtones set to music. There is a good reason this movie was released during the holiday season… because it’s a gift on it’s own. 5 stars!

Again, both of the above movies are in limited release, but well worth seeking out, making this an excellent new movie weekend.