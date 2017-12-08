Filed Under:Delay, Game of Thrones, HBO, Release Date, Season 8, sophie turner
© Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone’s worst nightmare has come true. ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 will be delayed. Sadly, the final season to the hit HBO series won’t be coming in 2018. In fact, fans will have to wait a whole extra year.

Rumors that season 8 would be delayed stared circulating back in August but there wasn’t any solid information until a recent interview with Sophie Turner who confirmed that season 8 would be delayed until 2019.

Production for season 8 began in October and Turner confirmed that they still have up to seven months of filming left. Though season 8 will only have 6 episodes, each is promised to be close to the length of a feature film.

Via News Week

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live