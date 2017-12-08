If you make a bet and you lose, you have to follow through with it because if you don’t, you’re friends will hold you accountable, or even worse, the internet will hold you accountable. That’s exactly what happened to this student who decided to make a bet. The student, Kelsey Hall, took to Twitter to show off a photo of her adorned in a Christmas Tree costume; and yes, it’s as ridiculous as you’d think. The best part? Kelsey decided to challenge the internet and we all know you just don’t do that unless you’re ready to commit.
The challenge? The student claimed if the tweet received more than 1,000 retweets, she would wear the costume for the rest of the semester including finals. Of course, the internet came through quick!
Even the university got in on the action!
At least she’s a great sport about it!