Yet again, Sarah Blaskovich at GuideLive has worked her (Christmas?) magic!

Finding where Santa’s going to be is like tracking town the sock you’re missing: you forget how hard it is until you try!

Knowing that, GuideLive has created an interactive DFW map that will easily lead you to Kris Kringle at area shopping centers. If you have a child (or grandchild) you know how valuable this information is (especially if you’ve made the mistake of randomly driving all over DFW trying to find the jolly old elf)! FYI: almost all of these Santa appearances include photo opportunities.

Check out the map here!

And if you’re an expert Santa tracker, and find him at a mall (or other location) that’s not on the list, feel free to email GuideLive at entweb@dallasnews.com: they’ll add your discovery to the list!

Word of advice: run your munchkins through proper Santa etiquette…you don’t want them to end up like Ralphie from A Christmas Story.

Source: GuideLive