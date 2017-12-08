Photo: Dreamstime
Deciding on a name for a dog can come easy, depending on their look, disposition, etc. However, sometimes, it can be helpful to learn what names others are choosing.
Rover.com has released their Top Dog Names of 2017.
Top 10 Male Dog Names:
-
Max
-
Charlie
-
Cooper
-
Buddy
-
Jack
-
Rocky
-
Oliver
-
Bear
-
Duke
-
Tucker
Top 10 Female Dog Names:
-
Bella
-
Lucy
-
Daisy
-
Luna
-
Lola
-
Sadie
-
Molly
-
Maggie
-
Bailey
-
Sophie
Even though I have never had my own dog, I do have a name for when I do…. “Bongo.” Should I decided to have more than one, I suppose I could go with cymbal, snare, high-hat or tom-tom.
Comments
Blake Powers