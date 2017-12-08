Photo: Dreamstime

Deciding on a name for a dog can come easy, depending on their look, disposition, etc. However, sometimes, it can be helpful to learn what names others are choosing.

Rover.com has released their Top Dog Names of 2017.

Top 10 Male Dog Names:

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Jack Rocky Oliver Bear Duke Tucker

Top 10 Female Dog Names:

Bella Lucy Daisy Luna Lola Sadie Molly Maggie Bailey Sophie

Even though I have never had my own dog, I do have a name for when I do…. “Bongo.” Should I decided to have more than one, I suppose I could go with cymbal, snare, high-hat or tom-tom.