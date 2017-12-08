By Jody Dean
Filed Under:BUnny, coin, Elderly Woman, House, Rebuild, Red Kettle, salvation army, Saved, WIldfires

Three randomly selected stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

Remember that 82-year-old Duncanville woman who’s been living in the shell of her tornado-damaged home for five years? Merry Christmas.

Someone put a coin in a Charlotte, North Carolina Salvation Army red kettle that’s worth $1,200.

We’ve all seen the terrible wildfires burning across California right now. In the middle of all that, this man stopped to save a little rabbit.

So, what was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live