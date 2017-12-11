By Jody Dean
What a great day Sunday turned out to be for the BMW Dallas Marathon. And what an amazing finish in the women’s division.

Chandler Self was far ahead of the field and heading toward the tape when her body just gave out. Struggling even to stand, Self began to collapse.

That’s when a 17-year-old student from Greenhill Academy named Ariana Luterman jumped in to help Self across the finish line. Luterman was part of a relay team, and told reporters later “I just couldn’t help but think that she worked so many months.”

