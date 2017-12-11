Photo: Maggie Boyd / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Bob Weir and Phil Lesh have been sharing the stage together for over 40 years and now the two members of the Grateful Dead will embark on a tour as a duo.

On Monday (Dec. 11), the two founding members of the Grateful Dead revealed they will perform back to back sets together of acoustic and electric versions of Dead classics. The brief tour will launch March 2 in New York and run through March 11 in Chicago.

“I guess it was last summer, Phil and I played a little duo show….we had enough fun so we figured hey let’s do this, let’s make a little go of this,” Weir said in a press release.

“Playing with Bob always brings me great joy,” added Lesh. “The intuitive playing that we have developed over five decades of creating music together always leads to new realms of musical experience, something that I find especially exciting, and I think that fans of our music will enjoy this new format as much as I do.”

Fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster verified fan presale starting December 11 at 7 a.m. EST at bobbyandphilduotour.tmverifiedfan.com. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

See the full run of date below.

3/2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

3/3 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

3/7 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

3/8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

3/10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

3/11 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre