This is going to hit home with anyone who ever got picked on in school. In other words, almost everyone.

There’s been a lot of talk about bullying over the last few years, but usually it’s after the fact. The effects are kind of hidden over time – but if you’ve ever had a child get in the car after a really bad day at school, the immediate results are far more heartbreaking.

That’s where Keaton Jones come in, and Keaton has now gone viral. In fact, his story caught the attention of Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo – who’ve invited him to the red-carpet premier of Avengers: Infinity War.

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Keaton, will you’ve my guest at the Premiere of #InfinityWar too? I think you are about one of the coolest kids I have ever seen! Can’t wait to meet you in person, pal. Forget those ignorant kids. One day, very soon, they are going to feel pretty stupid for this. https://t.co/BqJLxu25GN — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2017

But the best part? Even through the hurt, Keaton thinks of others. Just watch.

Ugggg, it will get better Keaton! We love you! And we’re here for you!