This is going to hit home with anyone who ever got picked on in school. In other words, almost everyone.
There’s been a lot of talk about bullying over the last few years, but usually it’s after the fact. The effects are kind of hidden over time – but if you’ve ever had a child get in the car after a really bad day at school, the immediate results are far more heartbreaking.
That’s where Keaton Jones come in, and Keaton has now gone viral. In fact, his story caught the attention of Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo – who’ve invited him to the red-carpet premier of Avengers: Infinity War.
But the best part? Even through the hurt, Keaton thinks of others. Just watch.
Ugggg, it will get better Keaton! We love you! And we’re here for you!
