“GAME OVER,” says Charlie Sheen.

Sheen is suing the National Enquirer for claiming he raped Corey Haim in the 1980s.

Last month the tabloid reported that Charlie assaulted Corey while they were shooting the movie Lucas. Corey was 13 at the time and Charlie was 19.

Charlie tells TMZ, “In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth. Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled — however, every man has a breaking point. These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER.”

Corey’s mother, as pointed out in the suit, has denied the allegations.

Charlie is also suing actor Dominick Brascia, who is quoted in the article saying Haim told him about the alleged rape.