Dallas, TX (Photo: Dreamstimes)

WalletHub has compared the 100 largest cities across 25 key metrics (from legal fireworks to forecasted precipitation) to determine it’s 2017’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

Here’s how Dallas ranks, with (5) Top 20 ratings.

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dallas (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

31 st – Avg. Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket

– Avg. Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket 63 rd – Avg. Alcoholic Beverage Price

– Avg. Alcoholic Beverage Price 12 th – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve

– Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve 27 th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 21 st – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 19 th – Luxury Shopping & Gourmet-Food Stores per Capita

– Luxury Shopping & Gourmet-Food Stores per Capita 1 st – Legality of Fireworks

– Legality of Fireworks 38 th – Walkability

– Walkability 20 th – New Year’s Eve Events per Capita

– New Year’s Eve Events per Capita 18th – Music Venues per Capita

Yes, Dallas residents have plenty to do, including the 98.7KLUV Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party at Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center (which offers (3) different packages). Plus we love shopping, food, music, reasonably priced accommodations, and fireworks… :). BOOM!