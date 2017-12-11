By Blake Powers
Filed Under:2017 Best Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations, Best U.S. Places For New Year's Eve Celebrations, Dallas TX
Dallas, TX (Photo: Dreamstimes)

WalletHub has compared the 100 largest cities across 25 key metrics (from legal fireworks to forecasted precipitation) to determine it’s 2017’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

Source: WalletHub

 

Here’s how Dallas ranks, with (5) Top 20 ratings.

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dallas (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

  • 31st – Avg. Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket
  • 63rd – Avg. Alcoholic Beverage Price
  • 12th – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve
  • 27th – Nightlife Options per Capita
  • 21st – Restaurants per Capita
  • 19th – Luxury Shopping & Gourmet-Food Stores per Capita
  • 1st – Legality of Fireworks
  • 38th – Walkability
  • 20th – New Year’s Eve Events per Capita
  • 18th – Music Venues per Capita

Yes, Dallas residents have plenty to do, including the 98.7KLUV Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party at Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center (which offers (3) different packages). Plus we love shopping, food, music, reasonably priced accommodations, and fireworks… :). BOOM!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live