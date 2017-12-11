Dallas, TX (Photo: Dreamstimes)
WalletHub has compared the 100 largest cities across 25 key metrics (from legal fireworks to forecasted precipitation) to determine it’s 2017’s Best Places for New Year’s Eve Celebrations.
Source: WalletHub
Here’s how Dallas ranks, with (5) Top 20 ratings.
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dallas (1=Best; 50=Avg.)
- 31st – Avg. Price per New Year’s Eve Party Ticket
- 63rd – Avg. Alcoholic Beverage Price
- 12th – Lowest Price for Three-Star Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve
- 27th – Nightlife Options per Capita
- 21st – Restaurants per Capita
- 19th – Luxury Shopping & Gourmet-Food Stores per Capita
- 1st – Legality of Fireworks
- 38th – Walkability
- 20th – New Year’s Eve Events per Capita
- 18th – Music Venues per Capita
Yes, Dallas residents have plenty to do, including the 98.7KLUV Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party at Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center (which offers (3) different packages). Plus we love shopping, food, music, reasonably priced accommodations, and fireworks… :). BOOM!
Comments
Blake Powers