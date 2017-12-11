By Rebekah Black
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Oh no! Ellen’s new house in Carpinteria is right in the line of fire.

While it’s not for sure if Ellen herself has evacuated, she along with her neighbors have been getting their animals out.

Of course, Ellen is beyond proud of her neighborhood.

As for the latest updates on Ellen’s house, well, it doesn’t look good. She posted a pic from her neighbor’s yard which is covered in ash.

So, so scary! Stay safe Ellen!

 

