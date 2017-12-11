Oh no! Ellen’s new house in Carpinteria is right in the line of fire.
While it’s not for sure if Ellen herself has evacuated, she along with her neighbors have been getting their animals out.
Of course, Ellen is beyond proud of her neighborhood.
As for the latest updates on Ellen’s house, well, it doesn’t look good. She posted a pic from her neighbor’s yard which is covered in ash.
This is our friend’s property. The ash looks like snow. Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. If you can donate food to people in need, please do what you can to help. Thank you all.
So, so scary! Stay safe Ellen!