(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Oh no! Ellen’s new house in Carpinteria is right in the line of fire.

While it’s not for sure if Ellen herself has evacuated, she along with her neighbors have been getting their animals out.

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

Of course, Ellen is beyond proud of her neighborhood.

Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I’m proud to be a part of this community. I’m sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017

As for the latest updates on Ellen’s house, well, it doesn’t look good. She posted a pic from her neighbor’s yard which is covered in ash.

So, so scary! Stay safe Ellen!