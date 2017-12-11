By Blake Powers
Photo: Dreamstime

Travel and Leisure reports Air Mattress company INTEX conducted a survey which reveals 52% of American adults have made up excuses “specifically to avoid uncomfortable sleeping arrangements” at a relative’s home during a holiday.

Why such a high percentile? Of those surveyed, 81% say they’ve previously experienced less than comfortable sleeping at other’s homes, including 62% saying they had to sleep on a sofa.

It comes down to quality rest and feeling your best with those you love and care about.

Here is Travel & Leisure’s guide to booking a cheap hotel room for the holidays.

Here’s to good sleep! Cheers.

