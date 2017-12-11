Who knew Santa was a Texas Rangers baseball fan?

Good news! If you want to meet Santa and take a tour of Globe Life Park, you can! This Saturday, December 16th, from 10AM to 2PM, you can tell Santa everything that’s on your Christmas list! After that, you’ll be able to enjoy holiday treats, play around in the kid zone, then take a tour of the ballpark.

🎶 Santa Claus is coming to town 🎶⠀ Get your tickets now to meet 🎅🏼 on 12/16 at Globe Life Park by visiting texasrangers.com/santa. A post shared by Texas Rangers ⚾️ (@rangers) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Adult tickets cost $15. Senior and student tickets cost $12. Kids 14 and under costs $8. And kids 3 and under are FREE!

Parents, please tell your kids to ask for a World Series championship!