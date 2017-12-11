Photo: Richard Lui / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Neil Young is a long-time avid model train collector and at a recent auction in Los Angeles, the singer made nearly $300,000 from his collection.

Related: Neil Young Opens Massive Online Archive

According to Reuters, Young visited Julien’s Auctions in L.A. where he sold off some rare pieces in his collection, including a “custom-painted Commodore Vanderbilt 4-6-4 locomotive,” which garnered $10,000. Reuters reports the musician also sold rare cars and music gear at the auction.

Young will donate some of the proceeds from the auction to the Bridge School in California, a school for children with disabilities, which he founded with his ex-wife, Pegi Young.