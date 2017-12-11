Chandler Riggs at the AMC Celebrates The 100th Episode Of "The Walking Dead" held at the Greek Theatre on October 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, USA (Photo by Art Garcia/Sipa USA)

Last night on The Walking Dead episode 808 “How It’s Gotta Be”, “Carl” (Chandler Riggs) revealed… he’d been bitten.

Despite the “Carl” character continuing in the Robert Kirkman comic series, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler said, “Yes, Carl is going to die.”

Riggs went on to say leaving The Walking Dead was not his decision. Riggs said, “It was all story related. It made sense story-wise for it to happen for Rick and Michonne and all the other characters.”

Riggs continued and took a positive route, “It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long. For a few days, we didn’t know what to do; I just bought a house in Senoia [near where the show films in Georgia]. That was a big deal that I wouldn’t be on anymore. I decided that I wanted to not go to college for at least a year and move to L.A. and focus on acting and music. It ended up being a great thing because now I get to do all kinds of other stuff that I haven’t been able to do in the last eight years.”

Best wishes to Chandler as he moves forward with life and his career.

