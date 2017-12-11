By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"Carl" To Leave "Walking Dead", Chandler Riggs, Chandler Riggs Leaving The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead
Chandler Riggs at the AMC Celebrates The 100th Episode Of "The Walking Dead" held at the Greek Theatre on October 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California, USA (Photo by Art Garcia/Sipa USA)

Last night on The Walking Dead episode 808 “How It’s Gotta Be”, “Carl” (Chandler Riggs) revealed… he’d been bitten.

Despite the “Carl” character continuing in the Robert Kirkman comic series, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler said, “Yes, Carl is going to die.”

Riggs went on to say leaving The Walking Dead was not his decision. Riggs said, “It was all story related. It made sense story-wise for it to happen for Rick and Michonne and all the other characters.”

Riggs continued and took a positive route, “It was devastating for me and my family because the show has been such a huge part of my life for so long. For a few days, we didn’t know what to do; I just bought a house in Senoia [near where the show films in Georgia]. That was a big deal that I wouldn’t be on anymore. I decided that I wanted to not go to college for at least a year and move to L.A. and focus on acting and music. It ended up being a great thing because now I get to do all kinds of other stuff that I haven’t been able to do in the last eight years.”

Best wishes to Chandler as he moves forward with life and his career.

Read more, HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live