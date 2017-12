It was only a matter of time before the kids of Stranger Things were subjected to Bad Lip Reading.

Now, if you haven’t seen Netflix’s hit series, you might not want to watch this. While it’s not exactly spoilers, it is clips from the show. Instead of, well, “Stranger Things”…El watches the boys rehearse for their play while Hopper and Joyce argue over music.

Warning! This very special episode is 18 minutes! Enjoy!