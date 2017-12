Forget about the ugly Christmas sweater. That’s sooooooooo 2016.

If you want to really wow your friends and family this holiday season, try Christmas tree eyebrows! That’s right, this Christmas turn your brows into trees, using jewels, eye shadow, and lots and lots of glitter!

To begin, grab a decent eyebrow wax and spread your hairs out like tree branches. Next add the ornaments or jewels using a little eyelash glue. Optional, a little green glittery eye shadow to stay true to the theme. Of course, you’ll want to top it with a bedazzled star.

Of course you can also do Holiday Holly brows.

Merry Christmas!